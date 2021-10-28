Here's The Best Detroit Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

There is nothing like taking a trip to flavor town by visiting the restaurants in your area that have been featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

If you don't know which restaurants Guy Fieri has visited himself, here is a list of the restaurants he has gone to in the Detroit area. Although there are only a few in the area that have been featured on the show, of course, you'll want to attend the best one.

Luckily, Delish.com created a list of the best restaurants in each state featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

"Picking a restaurant to grab a bite at can be difficult—especially if you're out of town. That's why we love the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Whether you're headed out on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine."

So, what is Detroit's best restaurant that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

The Fly Trap in Ferndale.

Here is what the report had to say about The Fly Trap:

"Dubbed the "Finer Diner," The Fly Trap puts an elevated spin on classic diner cuisine. Just order the Gingerbread Waffles or Tofu Fried Rice to see for yourself."

Click here to see the best restaurant in each state that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.