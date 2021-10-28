Here's The Best Indiana Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Indiana that has been featured on the show is the historic Steer-In in Indianapolis. The eatery was featured on the show back in March of 2011. It was a part of episode eight in season 11.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"While there aren't many proper drive-ins around anymore, the Historic Steer-In restaurant has been an Indianapolis staple since 1960. It serves up classic and quality diner food—think meatball sandwiches, cream pies, and beef with noodles—and new menu items, like handmade stuffed pizza."

