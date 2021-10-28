Here's The Best Kentucky Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Kentucky that has been featured on the show is Parkette Drive-In in Lexington. The restaurant's website says, "Our dine-in and take-out food will transport you to a simpler time." The eatery was featured on the show back in September of 2010. It was a part of episode four in season 10.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"The Parkette Drive-In keeps nostalgia alive with its vinyl seats, juke boxes, and classic drive-in food, like double burger and fries. However, it's menu items like chicken shrimp fish boxes and the famous Parkette chili dog that keep customers coming back time after time."

Click here to see a list of every Kentucky restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.