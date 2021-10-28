Here's The Best Texas Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

By Ginny Reese

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Texas that has been featured on the show is Counter Cafe in Austin. The restaurant's website describes their eatery as a "21st-century authentic American diner focused on serving up the finest of fresh, local, and organic food in a familiar diner setting."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"The Counter Cafe is where locals go to get their biscuits and gravy fix. The Austin diner is known for its phenomenal breakfast dishes—think pancakes, breakfast tacos, and eggs benedict served on a biscuit—while also serving up a home-made curry chicken burger that blew Guy Fieri away on DDD."

Click here to see a list of every Houston restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

Click here to see a list of every Austin restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

