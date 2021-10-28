Here's The Best Wisconsin Restaurant To Be On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 28, 2021

Guy Fieri Meet & Greet at Mount Airy Casino Resort
Photo: Getty Images

There is nothing like taking a trip to flavor town by visiting the restaurants in your area that have been featured on the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

If you don't know which restaurants Guy Fieri has visited himself, here is a list of the restaurants he has gone to in Wisconsin. Although there are only a few in the area that have been featured on the show, of course, you'll want to attend the best one.

Luckily, Delish.com created a list of the best restaurants in each state featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

"Picking a restaurant to grab a bite at can be difficult—especially if you're out of town. That's why we love the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Whether you're headed out on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine."

So, what is the best restaurant that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in Wisconsin?

Frank's Diner in Kenosha.

Here is what the report had to say about Frank's Diner:

"It was Frank's Diner's signature Garbage Plate that put it on the map and drew in DDD host Guy Fieri. But don't worry about the name: It's just a dish loaded up with hash and eggs. The Kenosha diner has been open since 1926, and its cozy interior is like stepping back in time."

Click here to see the best restaurant in each state that was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

