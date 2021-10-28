You're going to want to show this picture to your manicurist.

Little Mix's Jade Thirwall recently took to Instagram to show off her latest manicure. The 'Confetti' singer donned a full rainbow of polish colors, including orange, yellow and green, proving bright colors can absolutely work for fall. In her story, Jade holds onto a white coffee cup, which makes her manicure pop even more.

The best part about this manicure? You can use it as a jumping-off point for your own, rather than copying it shade for shade. All you have to do is find a color palette that works for you, then ask your nail technician to paint each nail a different color. Soon, you'll be the one inspiring people to try a bold color scheme on their nails.