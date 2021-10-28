J.J. Watt's Season-Ending Injury Revealed: Report

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season and his diagnosis has reportedly been revealed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Watt tore his bicep, labrum and rotator cuff during the Cardinals' 31-5 win against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 7, which improved Arizona's record to an NFL best 7-0 record.

"How serious does an injury have to be to sideline #AZCardinals DE JJ Watt? Sources say he actual tore his labrum, his bicep, and his rotator cuff — and dislocated his shoulder. Watt was playing some of his best football and helped change the culture for the undefeated AZ team," Rapoport tweeted.