J.J. Watt's Season-Ending Injury Revealed: Report
By Jason Hall
October 28, 2021
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season and his diagnosis has reportedly been revealed.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Watt tore his bicep, labrum and rotator cuff during the Cardinals' 31-5 win against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 7, which improved Arizona's record to an NFL best 7-0 record.
"How serious does an injury have to be to sideline #AZCardinals DE JJ Watt? Sources say he actual tore his labrum, his bicep, and his rotator cuff — and dislocated his shoulder. Watt was playing some of his best football and helped change the culture for the undefeated AZ team," Rapoport tweeted.
Watt announced his decision to sign with Arziona on March 1, sharing a tweet of himself squatting in a Cardinals t-shirt with the caption, "source: me."
Rapoport confirmed Watt agreed to a two-year contract with Arizona worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed at the time of his decision.
Watt recorded 16 tackles, 1.0 sack and five tackles for loss during seven games in 2021.
The Cardinals currently rank seventh among all 32 NFL teams in total yards allowed per game (402.1) and fourth in points allowed per game (32.1).
Watt was granted his release by the Texans in February, which he confirmed in a video addressing the Houston fans on his Twitter account.
The Wisconsin native spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Texans after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, prior to his release on February 12.