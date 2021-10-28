Lady Gaga Sets Her Sights On Power In New 'House Of Gucci' Trailer

Jared Leto also makes an appearance in the trailer, however, he is almost completely unrecognizable as he becomes his character, Paolo Gucci. When speaking to The Wall Street Journal, the pop superstar and "Rain on Me" singer shared why she wanted to portray Reggiani in the film.

"I knew I was about to play a murderer," Gaga said. "I also knew how Tony [Bennett] feels about Italians being represented in film in terms of crime. I wanted to make a real person out of Patrizia, not a caricature. I felt the best way to honor Maurizio and Italians was for my performance to be authentic, from the perspective of a woman. Not an Italian-American woman, but an Italian woman."

While Gaga has been busy promoting House of Gucci, the singer recently wrapped up a live performance of her new album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett. The album saw the pair of collaborators returning to each other once again and was recorded amid Bennett's Alzheimer's diagnosis. The two managed to do a few live performances together, and Gaga recalled the emotional moment when Bennett had recognized her on stage.

"That was the first time that Tony had said my name in a long time," Gaga shared with Anderson Cooper. "I had to keep it together because we had a sold-out show and a job to do. But I'll tell you, when I walked out on that stage and he said 'it's Lady Gaga,' my friend saw me. And it was very special."

Gaga's admiration of Bennett makes it come as no surprise that she would aim to portray Reggiani in a way that would make the musician proud. With a little less than a month until the film's release, fans are eagerly awaiting how The House of Gucci will take fans through the story's twists and turns.