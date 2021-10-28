Reba McEntire Has Something To Say About Her TikTok Fame

Those scrolling through their TikTok "For You" pages over the summer could not escape Reba McEntire's 2001 single, "I'm A Survivor." Her line, "A single mom who works too hard/Who loves her kids and never stops/With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter/I'm a survivor," acted as the soundtrack to many of the most mundane aspects of life on the social media platform. From trying to squeeze out a single packet of ketchup onto individual fries, throwing out expired milk, cooking dinner while holding a dog, and more, the trend spread through each corner of the internet as fans and users proved that they, too, were hardworking "survivors."

McEntire herself hopped on the trend, the country singer posting to TikTok a video of her trying to feed her donkeys while they ignored her. They both looked at the gate as she approached, but as soon as she set the buckets down they turned their backs and walk away, with McEntire mouthing her lyric, "I'm a survivor." The song wound up peaking at No. 2 on Billboard's TikTok Viral Songs chart, and the country singer sat down with Esquire to talk about its impact.

"I think the boundaries have been dropped," McEntire said of the song. "[Country is] not made fun of. Years ago, they were like, 'You like that hillbilly music?' Now, I don't know. I guess it kind of got hip adn everybody accepted it more.... You just can't ignore it."