Saweetie Set To Host The 2021 MTV EMAs, See The Full List Of Nominees

Saweetie, who recently visited her Alma Mater, the University of Southern California, to drop some gems on an entrepreneur class, released a statement about her new hosting gig, saying:

"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs. The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can't wait to get out there and perform because I've got some surprises of my own!"

The self-proclaimed Icy Girl is also nominated in the Best New category, and will be taking the stage at the award show. Justin Bieber leads the pack with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches," while Lil Nas X and Doja Cat follow with six nominations each, including Best Artist and Best Video.