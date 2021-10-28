Saweetie Set To Host The 2021 MTV EMAs, See The Full List Of Nominees

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 28, 2021

When it comes to being booked and busy, Saweetie is fully tapped in. The "Best Friend" rapper is set to host the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 14th, according to the show's official Twitter account, who tweeted:

"Your 2021 #MTVEMA host has arrived! The one and only icy bae @Saweetie will be hosting the show and trust when I say you don't want to miss it!! Best mark your calendars for 14th of Nov!"

Saweetie, who recently visited her Alma Mater, the University of Southern California, to drop some gems on an entrepreneur class, released a statement about her new hosting gig, saying:

"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs. The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can't wait to get out there and perform because I've got some surprises of my own!"

The self-proclaimed Icy Girl is also nominated in the Best New category, and will be taking the stage at the award show. Justin Bieber leads the pack with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches," while Lil Nas X and Doja Cat follow with six nominations each, including Best Artist and Best Video.

Saweetie has been in full on work mode all 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down. The "Tap In" star, who took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, is also the host of Netflix's "Sex: Unzipped" and recently signed on to be MAC Cosmetic's new Global Brand Ambassador.

This year's Europe Music Awards will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Catch the EMAs broadcasting live on MTV in nearly 180 countries on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. CET. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Best collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “Girl Like Me”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the Door Open”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (remix)

Best group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best new

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best hip hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

Best push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Biggest fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for good

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”

girl in red – “Serotonin”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best U.S. act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

