Saweetie Set To Host The 2021 MTV EMAs, See The Full List Of Nominees
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 28, 2021
When it comes to being booked and busy, Saweetie is fully tapped in. The "Best Friend" rapper is set to host the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 14th, according to the show's official Twitter account, who tweeted:
"Your 2021 #MTVEMA host has arrived! The one and only icy bae @Saweetie will be hosting the show and trust when I say you don't want to miss it!! Best mark your calendars for 14th of Nov!"
Saweetie, who recently visited her Alma Mater, the University of Southern California, to drop some gems on an entrepreneur class, released a statement about her new hosting gig, saying:
"Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs. The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can't wait to get out there and perform because I've got some surprises of my own!"
The self-proclaimed Icy Girl is also nominated in the Best New category, and will be taking the stage at the award show. Justin Bieber leads the pack with eight nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video for "Peaches," while Lil Nas X and Doja Cat follow with six nominations each, including Best Artist and Best Video.
Saweetie has been in full on work mode all 2021 and shows no signs of slowing down. The "Tap In" star, who took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival, is also the host of Netflix's "Sex: Unzipped" and recently signed on to be MAC Cosmetic's new Global Brand Ambassador.
This year's Europe Music Awards will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary. Catch the EMAs broadcasting live on MTV in nearly 180 countries on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. CET. Check out the full list of nominees below.
Best artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”
Best video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “willow”
Best collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave the Door Open”
Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – “Save Your Tears” (remix)
Best group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best new
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best hip hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
Best push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
Biggest fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for good
Billie Eilish – “Your Power”
Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”
girl in red – “Serotonin”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best U.S. act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift