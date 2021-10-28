Snoop Dogg Drops Hints At What He And Dr. Dre Have Been Working On

Dr. Dre seems to have returned to the studio and is currently working on new music for the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, according to Snoop Dogg. The news was revealed in a new episode of Rolling Stone magazine's podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now. While the episode isn't out just yet, Rolling Stone shared a preview of Snoop Dogg's words, which were about what his friend has been working on.

"I do know he's in the studio," Snoop Dogg said, according to Rolling Stone. I do know he's making great f****** music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that's coming out. So I think that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

The podcast can be heard through iHeartRadio here beginning on November 3.

While Dr. Dre is currently busy in the studio, he and Snoop Dogg are also gearing up for their upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. They'll be joined by Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg recently shared with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that he and Eminem have squashed their longtime beef. The two began their feud in 2020 when Snoop Dogg said that Eminem doesn't hit his Top 10 rappers of all time, however, Snoop Dogg now only has kind words for the rapper.

"Man I love Eminem," he said in the recent episode of The Breakfast Club. "And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him. But we brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other. And I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

With Snoop Dogg and Eminem on good terms, and Dr. Dre working on his first new solo music since 2015's Compton, next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show will be one to remember.