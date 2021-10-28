Terrifying Video Shows Tornado Shredding Trees As It Crosses Texas Highway

Terrifying video shows a tornado ripping across a Texas highway. The tornado was shredding trees as it moved across the road. The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado that touched down in the area was an EF2 tornado, and it wreaked havoc.

On Wednesday morning, storms ripped across the state with the worst part happening before 1 pm, reported 12 News. The tornado in Orange, Texas lifted a car into the air and threw entire trees into the sky, reported The Washington Post. The storms left more than 65,000 customers without power in Texas and Louisiana.

Several people filmed the terrifying tornado. The video shows several cars narrowly missing the tornado as they travel down the highway. Debris and leaves can be seen soaring through the air. When the tornado hits a patch of trees, some can be seen launching into the sky.

Another video shows cars stopping along the highway to let the storm cross the road.

Check out the footage below, posted by 12 News.