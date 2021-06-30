Feedback

Alan Jackson Held Hometown Benefit Concert For Tornado Relief

By Ginny Reese

June 30, 2021

Alan Jackson headed back to his hometown on Saturday night to hold the 'Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Concert', reported People.

Jackson is originally from Newnan, Georgia. The town suffered tons of damage from an EF-4 tornado that touched down on March 26th.

Country artists Chris Young and Caylee Hammack both supported the show and performed as opening acts for Jackson.

20,000 country music fans came out to support the efforts and watch the show. This was Jackson's first show back since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson told the crowd during the concert:

"It's good to be back down here in my hometown. I'm from Newnan… my wife Denise is from Newnan. We were both born and raised here and all of our childhood and young adult memories come from this area. When we saw what that tornado did coming through here a few months ago, it broke my heart. It broke Denise's heart. We had relatives affected by it and friends. The high school that we went to got hit."

Jackson, along with Cornerstone Building Brands and Southtowne Chevrolet, was able to raise an impressive $2 million for relief efforts.

