These The Top 5 Highest-Rated Steakhouses In Atlanta

There’s nothing like sinking your teeth into a juicy steak.

Atlanta is home to tons of restaurants, and fellow foodies have spoken. Customers often take to TripAdvisor to review the best restaurants in town, weighing in on the quality of the food, the service, the price range and other details. That’s why we know the most popular steakhouses in the city.

If you’re looking for a great night out, here are some of the best steakhouses in town:

Bone’s Restaurant

Located at 3130 Piedmont Rd NE in Atlanta.

This steakhouse and seafood restaurant has served diners in Atlanta since 1979, and customers credit it their “favorite” spot for more than three decades. Find out more about Bone’s Restaurant here.

Kevin Rathbun Steak

Located at 154 Krog St NE Suite 200 in Atlanta.

Reviewers applauded the “outstanding dinner” (because of the food and the service), and had an “excellent experience from vibe of restaurant all the way through the food.” Find out more about Kevin Rathbun Steak here.

McKendrick’s Steak House

Located at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd in Atlanta.

McKendrick’s is known as a “high-end steakhouse just outside I-285,” and customers noted the “exceptional service” during their meals. Find out more about McKendrick’s Steak House here.

Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Located at 3101 Piedmont Rd NE in Atlanta.

One customer would give the Wagyu Ribeye six stars, if they had the option. Another applauded the “amazing food and drinks” and “beautiful salad bar.” Find out more about Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse here.

The Capital Grille

Located at 255 E Paces Ferry Rd NE in Atlanta.

This restaurant is known for its “expertly-prepared steaks,” and notes its “wine list (that) features more than 350 selections,” according to The Capital Grille. Customers reviewed it “always amazing.” Find out more about The Capital Grille here.

Still need more ideas? Find more highly-rated steakhouses in Atlanta on TripAdvisor.