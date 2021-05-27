This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Atlanta

Atlanta has tons of great places to eat, but only one of them can be the best.

That’s where TripAdvisor steps in.

The travel info hub keeps tabs on restaurants in each city, complete with reviews, menu items, price ranges, a description and more.

So, which one scored the highest rating in Atlanta?

Aviva by Kameel.

Here’s what you should know about the Chef and Restaurateur behind the Mediterranean restaurant, located inside the Mall of Peachtree Center:

“Aviva by Kameel has been the culmination of a life’s work that is now growing into the next generation. Born in Nazareth, as the youngest of 11 children, Kameel Srouji’s passion for food began at an early age. He eagerly helped his mother and sisters make family meals that were often served to extended family and neighbors. His mother instilled culinary principles in Kameel that he has carried throughout his career as a Chef and Restaurateur.”

Read more about the Aviva by Kameel story here.

With nearly 800 reviews, Aviva by Kameel has eared a 5 out of 5-star rating.

These are the Top 10 highest-rated Atlanta restaurants on TripAdvisor:

