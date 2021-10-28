These The Top 5 Highest-Rated Steakhouses In Cleveland

There’s nothing like sinking your teeth into a juicy steak.

Cleveland is home to tons of restaurants, and fellow foodies have spoken. Customers often take to TripAdvisor to review the best restaurants in town, weighing in on the quality of the food, the service, the price range and other details. That’s why we know the most popular steakhouses in The Land.

If you’re looking for a great night out, here are some of the best steakhouses in town:

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

Located at 623 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

The steakhouse and seafood restaurant is hailed as a “MUST Visit” in Cleveland, and a “wonderful way to celebrate” a special occasion. Find out more about Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar here.

Cleveland Chop

Located at 824 West St. Clair in Cleveland.

Customers on TripAdvisor applauded the “excellent service” and credited the restaurant as an “excellent date night dinner.” Find out more about Cleveland Chop here.

Red The Steak House

Located at 417 Prospect Ave E in Cleveland.

Reviewers dubbed the steakhouse a “great spot with great food and a cool vibe,” and recommended the filet mignon with a side of mashed potatoes. Find out more about Red The Steak House here.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Located at 200 Public Square, Suite 104 in Cleveland.

This one is a “new favorite” for some customers, and multiple reviewers said they had the “best steak ever” at this restaurant. One reviewer said “…The service is wonderful as is the ambiance. Highly recommended.” Find out more about Ruth’s Chris Steak House here.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Located at 1600 W Second St. in Cleveland.

Customers applauded the “great food” and wine at Morton’s, including a couple celebrating an anniversary who “could not have asked for better.” Find out more about Morton’s The Steakhouse here.

