This Is The Most Haunted Place In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents, and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's no surprise that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

Treetopia gathered data like number of reported ghost sightings to release a report of the most haunted places in each state, including a spooky spot in Tennessee.

According to the list, Tennessee ranks 17th on the list of most haunted states in America, with 1,336 reported sightings of spirits. Of all the towns around the state, including Adams and its infamous Bell Witch, Murfreesboro was actually named the most haunted with 37 reported ghost sightings.

The list goes a step further, however, to pinpoint where exactly in the most haunted town the ghost sightings are reported. As it turns out, Stones River Battlefield just outside Murfreesboro is reported to be the most haunted place in all of Tennessee.

It's not surprising. Battlefields and sights of violence have long been considered to be "haunted" by the spirits of those whose lives were suddenly cut short. Other states also had battlefields, forts and hospitals among the list of most haunted spots in the country.

Check out the full report here.

