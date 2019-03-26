Mom Spots Ghost On Baby Monitor After Scratches Mysteriously Appear On Baby

As if the video isn't creepy enough, it's not the first instance of paranormal activity in her home. For the past few months, Heather and her fiance Josh have heard screaming, stomping, laughing and were once even woken up by a man shouting. Heather told the Daily Mail about one of the more scary incidents explaining, "I woke up to get ready for work one morning and it felt like someone was choking me. It shook me to the point where I decided to buy our camera."

This is all happening in Heather, Josh and Lily's home, which happens to be Josh's mom's guesthouse, and Heather is convinced that they are being haunted by a previous tenant. Apparently, the former owner of Josh's mom's home was an elderly woman who fell down the stairs and broke her hip. Since she lived alone, for hours she laid at the bottom of the stairs, unable to get help, and eventually she died there. Meanwhile, her schizophrenic brother lived in the guesthouse.

Heather said, "This is a spirit - I don't know what its intentions are but at this point it's becoming physically harmful. This has made us want to leave as soon as possible. As soon as possible we're out of here."

Heather's mother-in-law, who previously has had paranormal investigators come in and confirm there is a presence in the guesthouse, spoke about how her family is doing after seeing the eerie image on the baby monitor. She stated, "Ever since that incident happened, they don't leave the baby alone in any particular room. They put her to bed and make sure they are upstairs with her. They're together at all times, except when she's at daycare."