Ed Sheeran snuck up on some unsuspecting fans in London with a little help from a futuristic virtual avatar. Instead of heading to Leicester Square to meet fans IRL, he appeared via video chat on a tablet strapped to another person's head.

With the camera switched off, hiding his identity, Sheeran directed his avatar around the busy square as he tried to get fans to guess who he was. When he finally revealed himself by switching on his camera again, the reactions were priceless.

After revealing his identity, Ed would then stay and chat with the fans for a bit, too. One fan asked him to reveal his most embarrassing moment, which he did. He recalled "pissing himself" at school when he was nine years old, admitting he still thinks about it to this day.

Another young fan asked if the 'Shape of You' singer was going to be dressing up for Halloween. It seems Sheeran has been watching a lot of Netflix recently, as he's going to be a guard from the streamer's blockbuster hit series Squid Game.

Ed even got some passersby to admit they didn't like his music—and one even did. Ed lured them in by faking an American accent and saying the avatar was part of a fake documentary about music people in the U.K. don't like.