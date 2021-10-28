ZAYN Breaks Silence After Gigi Hadid's Mom Yolanda Claims He 'Struck' Her

ZAYN has shared a statement after Yolanda Hadid, the grandmother to his child with Gigi Hadid, claimed that the pop star "struck."

Sources close to TMZ revealed that Hadid is considering filing a police report after the alleged assault and stands by her claim that the star "struck" her. As for ZAYN's account of the incident, he took to social media to share a lengthy statement about the report, writing, "In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

"This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press," he continued on in the note to fans.

As you know, ZAYN and Gigi have been dating on and off since 2015. In September 2020, they welcomed their first child together, Khai.