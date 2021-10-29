4 San Diego Spots Among America's Best Restaurants For Dates
By Zuri Anderson
October 29, 2021
Some people are always hunting for that special place to take their significant other. Sometimes, that means heading to a nice restaurant.
Depending on where you live, you could have hundreds to thousands of options to choose from. Luckily, OpenTable and Bumble have you covered.
These apps teamed up to find the best spots for a date in their area. They determined the rankings based on reviews from diners between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.
Out of the 100 U.S. restaurants on the list, four San Diego-area businesses made it on there! Here were the restaurants featured:
Brigantine at Portside Pier
OpenTable description: "The Brigantine is more than just home to some of San Diego’s finest seafood. It’s a place where locals and visitors alike come to share a lively atmosphere and authentic sense of community."
Address: 1360 N Harbor Dr in San Diego.
C-Level
OpenTable description: "Resting on stilts atop San Diego By C Level Lounge, is an upscale-casual lounge on the waterfront overlooking the city skyline and Coronado."
Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr. in San Diego.
Herb & Sea
OpenTable description: "Blending classic East Coast culinary traditions with a modern Californian sensibility, Herb & Sea... shines with a menu that focuses on simple, clean, bright flavors."
Address: 131 W D St in Encinitas.
Valentina
OpenTable description: "Casual neighborhood bistro and wine bar located in Leucadia along Hwy 101... An eclectic mix of seasonal plates has been inspired by the owners’ passion for travel, reflecting the style of the classic bistros of Mexico City, Spain, and France."
Address: 810 N Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas.
New Brunch! every Saturay & Sunday 11am-3pm @ Valentina_RestaurantPosted by Valentina_Restaurant on Sunday, June 21, 2020
To check out the full list, and a map tracking them all, click here.