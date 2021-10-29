4 San Diego Spots Among America's Best Restaurants For Dates

Some people are always hunting for that special place to take their significant other. Sometimes, that means heading to a nice restaurant.

Depending on where you live, you could have hundreds to thousands of options to choose from. Luckily, OpenTable and Bumble have you covered.

These apps teamed up to find the best spots for a date in their area. They determined the rankings based on reviews from diners between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

Out of the 100 U.S. restaurants on the list, four San Diego-area businesses made it on there! Here were the restaurants featured:

OpenTable description: "The Brigantine is more than just home to some of San Diego’s finest seafood. It’s a place where locals and visitors alike come to share a lively atmosphere and authentic sense of community."

Address: 1360 N Harbor Dr in San Diego.