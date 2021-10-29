Amazon Driver Fired After Viral Video Shows Woman Sneaking Out Of Truck
By Jason Hall
October 29, 2021
An Amazon driver was fired following a now viral TikTok video showing a woman sneaking out of his delivery truck.
A company representative confirmed the former employee's termination in a statement issued to TMZ on Friday (October 29).
"This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers," the representative said. "Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”
Footage of the incident was shared on TikTok by user @PatrickHook01 with the caption "Amazon be different" and included the hashtag of "Florida" -- along with several others -- to locate where it took place.
@patrickhook01
Amazon be different😮💨😮💨 #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks♬ CRACKHEAD - iLOVEFRiDAY
A woman in a black dress is shown exiting the back of the truck as a man holds open the door for her before walking away and fixing a strap on her dress, with iLOVEFRiDay's 'Crackhead' playing.
The woman in the video has not been identified as of Friday morning.
TMZ said it attempted to contact the driver for a statement but didn't receive a response.
The TikTok video has more than 770,000 likes and nearly 25,000 comments as of Friday morning, many of which speculated the two individuals were engaging in adult activities prior to the woman exiting the truck.
“This why my packages always late,” one user joked.