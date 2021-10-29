Amazon Driver Fired After Viral Video Shows Woman Sneaking Out Of Truck

An Amazon driver was fired following a now viral TikTok video showing a woman sneaking out of his delivery truck.

A company representative confirmed the former employee's termination in a statement issued to TMZ on Friday (October 29).

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers," the representative said. "Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy, and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers.”

Footage of the incident was shared on TikTok by user @PatrickHook01 with the caption "Amazon be different" and included the hashtag of "Florida" -- along with several others -- to locate where it took place.