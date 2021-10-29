Big Sean Reveals He's No Longer Signed To Kanye West's G.O.O.D Music Label
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 29, 2021
Big Sean has parted ways with his longtime label G.O.O.D. Music after 14 years. On Friday, the Detroit rapper took to Twitter to celebrate the release of his new EP What You Expect, and revealed that he has officially parted ways with Kanye West's label. Sean tweeted:
“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE. That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”
By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE— Sean Don (@BigSean) October 29, 2021
That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal. https://t.co/6WRoUsQt3r— Sean Don (@BigSean) October 29, 2021
Big Sean shared the big news on the same day he dropped his highly anticipated six-track EP with Hit-Boy, which features guest appearances from Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, and Bryson Tiller. Earlier this week, the Grammy nominated star went viral after an impressive, eight-minute freestyle he did made it's rounds on social media.
After releasing the lead track from the EP entitled "What A Life", the self-proclaimed Don took to Twitter to share a message with his 14.2 million followers about his musical journey, and the importance of showing up for yourself. He wrote:
"Been locked in and have a lot planned for anybody who supporting n ride for me. Ain’t fans, y’all fam at this point! New music, merch, bars, ideas, energy, etc, basically just all sides of me I wanna share! If u got love for me I need to see you step up for me, and show up 4 me! Anyways let’s have some ****** fun!!! Run this ** up!!!!"
Sean's former label mates have yet to speak out on the matter, but the rapper assures fans that it's still all love.
Check out What You Expect, streaming now.