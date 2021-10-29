Georgia Workers Are Among The Most Sleep Deprived In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

October 29, 2021

Tired freelancer sleeping on her deak
Photo: Getty Images

If you feel like you’ve been hitting the snooze button a lot lately, you’re not alone.

Most people in the U.S. — 70% — say they don’t get enough sleep, but some people get even fewer hours than others. That’s why Zippia, a career research hub, analyzed which states have the most sleep-deprived employees, sharing its findings on Thursday (October 28). Here’s how they did it:

“The National Safety Council’s survey on sleep deprivation looked into both prevalence and outcomes of poor sleep. Insufficient sleep was defined as under 6 hours a night. The chart- and data displayed- refers to workers who on average get less than 6 hours of sleep nightly…The state level data comes from the 2014 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS), a state-based telephone survey of health-related behaviors conducted annually in the U.S…The fatigue calculator uses this data to estimate the prevalence of sleep deficiency across states.”

So, how sleep deprived are Georgians? Employees in Georgia are among the most sleep deprived in the U.S., coming in at No. 3 on the list.

Here are the Top 10 states with the most sleep deprived workers:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Kentucky
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Maryland
  6. New York
  7. Indiana
  8. South Carolina
  9. Michigan
  10. Delaware

See the full rankings from Zippia here.

