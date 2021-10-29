Here's The Best Arizona Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Arizona that has been featured on the show is Matt's Big Breakfast. The eatery's website says they are, "dedicated to providing you a best in class breakfast experience every time."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Even after expanding to a bigger space and two new locations, Matt's Big Breakfast maintains the old-school diner feel that made it a hit with Guy Fieri. Whether you're in the mood for some fluffy Belgian waffles, homemade biscuits and gravy, or spicy huevos rancheros—all of which were featured on the episode—there's truly something for everyone at the Phoenix eatery."

