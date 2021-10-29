Here's The Best Arizona Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

By Ginny Reese

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Arizona that has been featured on the show is Matt's Big Breakfast. The eatery's website says they are, "dedicated to providing you a best in class breakfast experience every time."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Even after expanding to a bigger space and two new locations, Matt's Big Breakfast maintains the old-school diner feel that made it a hit with Guy Fieri. Whether you're in the mood for some fluffy Belgian waffles, homemade biscuits and gravy, or spicy huevos rancheros—all of which were featured on the episode—there's truly something for everyone at the Phoenix eatery."

Click here to see a list of every Tucson restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices