Here's The Best Nevada Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Nevada that has been featured on the show is Fat Choy Restaurant. The eatery's website says, "Imagine a classic 1960's diner mashed up with a Chinese restaurant, serving the best bao sandwiches, burgers, dumplings, chicken wings, and rice bowls."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"If you're heading to Las Vegas, you want to have an experience that's outside of the ordinary. Fat Choy fits the bill perfectly, delivering flavorful Chinese cuisine in a classic mid-century diner. Make sure to try the dish Guy Fieri traveled here for: pork belly bao buns."

Click here to see a list of every Las Vegas restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.