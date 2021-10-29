Here's The Best Utah Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives'

By Ginny Reese

October 29, 2021

For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America. 13 of those restaurants are in Oklahoma.

If you're wanting to visit the ultimate DDD restaurant in Oklahoma, then Delish has got your covered. The restaurant compiled a list of each state's best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives restaurant.

According to the list, the best restaurant in Utah that has been featured on the show is Oh Mai in Salt Lake City. The eatery's website says, "Our mission is to serve delicious and healthy food. Every dish is made in-house with our special blend of spices and sauces, our broth is cooked and simmered over a long period of time."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"The Vietnamese restaurant now has nine locations across Utah, serving up the same dishes that got it noticed on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. You're guaranteed authentic Vietnamese cuisine at Oh Mai. The brisket pho and garlic rib eye banh mi are not to be missed."

Click here to see a list of every Salt Lake City restaurant featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

