'Heroic' Mom Saves Her Four Children From Michigan House Fire

A Michigan mother is being called a hero after saving her children from a house fire.

According to MLive, Mikala Vish saved her four children from a fire that broke out in their home.

"She is an absolute hero for how she saved all her children," Scott Basar, Chelsea Area Fire Authority Capt, said.

Officials say that when the Dexter Fire Department arrived, they saw Vish save one child and run back into the burning home to save the others.

Her children are ages twelve, six, four, and nine months. The fire started around 1 a.m. on Tuesday (October 26) in the Chelsea area.

Vish and her 6-year-old son were both injured in the fire. Vish suffered severe burns to 60-percent of her body and is currently being treated at Michigan Medicine's burn unit in Ann Arbor.

Luckily, everyone made it out of the home safe, but they did lose everything they had in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

A Chelsea firefighter's wife has set up a GoFundMe page to help Vish and her children. As of Friday (October 29), the GoFundMe page has reached nearly $89,000 in donations with a goal of $100,000

