'I Wanted To Cry': Middle Tennessee BBQ Restaurant Destroyed By Fire

Gentry told the news outlet that they had closed the building earlier in the week due to a gas leak, which was repaired by a gas company. Shortly after the company turned the gas back on, however, the restaurant was on fire. Someone passing by the restaurant reported the fire and crews arrived to douse the flames. No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"I wanted to cry," said Gentry. "I put in a lot of long hard hours right here. I feel like I've been there half my life."

The family hopes to rebuild the restaurant; however, it will take some time as the building wasn't covered by insurance.