'I Wanted To Cry': Middle Tennessee BBQ Restaurant Destroyed By Fire
By Sarah Tate
October 29, 2021
Another popular restaurant in Middle Tennessee has destroyed after a fire decimated the building.
Hog Heaven Family Restaurant has been a barbecue staple in White Bluff for more than 30 years. The longtime family-owned restaurant has been a favorite of many in the small town west of Nashville, but a fire Thursday morning (October 28) devastated the building and fire officials deemed it a total loss, WSMV reports.
Lawrence and Linda Gentry opened Hog Heaven three decades ago and grew into a beloved barbecue joint that kept loyal customers coming back for more. After Lawrence passed away earlier this year, Linda Gentry worked to keep alive the dream they built together. Now, that dream has turned into ash after a fire broke out Thursday.
DCFR responded to the area of Hwy 70 in white bluff earlier today for mutual aid to White Bluff Fire Dept. for a...Posted by Dickson County Fire & Rescue on Thursday, October 28, 2021
Gentry told the news outlet that they had closed the building earlier in the week due to a gas leak, which was repaired by a gas company. Shortly after the company turned the gas back on, however, the restaurant was on fire. Someone passing by the restaurant reported the fire and crews arrived to douse the flames. No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"I wanted to cry," said Gentry. "I put in a lot of long hard hours right here. I feel like I've been there half my life."
The family hopes to rebuild the restaurant; however, it will take some time as the building wasn't covered by insurance.