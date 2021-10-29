Jay-Z Drops 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack With Lauryn Hill & More

Jay-Z, who recently turned heads with wife Beyonce at the Los Angeles premiere of THTF, recently spoke about the creative process behind the soundtrack, telling ET:

“We just love to bend things and play with the music and put sound beds over things that people don’t think is typica. It makes total sense to us, but the average listener is like, ‘Wait, those two things don’t go together.’ But they totally do.”

The film's director and writer, Jeymes Samuel wrote the score for the film, and is also featured on soundtrack as an artist. He shared in statement:

“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life. My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”