Jay-Z Drops 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack With Lauryn Hill & More
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 29, 2021
It's finally here!
The Harder They Fall soundtrack was released on Friday by Roc Nation just days before the highly anticipated Black Western hits Netflix on November 3rd. The 14-track project features star-studded collabs from some of music's heavy hitters, including the film's producer Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Kid Cudi and more. Fans quickly responded to the soundtrack release, taking to social media to give Ms. Hill her flowers for her record with Fatoumata Diawara entitled "Black Woman." One fan gushed, "Jay-z got fatoumata diawara and miss lauryn hill on a track together. wow."
Jay-Z, who recently turned heads with wife Beyonce at the Los Angeles premiere of THTF, recently spoke about the creative process behind the soundtrack, telling ET:
“We just love to bend things and play with the music and put sound beds over things that people don’t think is typica. It makes total sense to us, but the average listener is like, ‘Wait, those two things don’t go together.’ But they totally do.”
The film's director and writer, Jeymes Samuel wrote the score for the film, and is also featured on soundtrack as an artist. He shared in statement:
“I’m honored to have collaborated with such a diverse and talented array of artists to bring this film’s soundtrack to life. My vision was to create a versatile body of work that blends genres and eras in an innovative way. I hope that, through our collaborative work, fans will be able to really immerse themselves in the stories we’re trying to tell.”
The Black cowboy flick stars Regina King, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and more. Check out the full soundtrack available now on streaming services.
Catch The Harder They Fall, hitting in theaters today and dropping on Netflix November 3rd.