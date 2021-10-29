Michigan Man Takes Clerks Lottery Advice, Wins $25K A Year For Life

A Michigan man received some excellent advice from a store clerk that won him some serious cash.

According to a Michigan Lottery news release, 69-year-old Bruce Judycki played the Lucky For Life lottery game and matched all five white-ball numbers winning himself $25,000 a year for life. The numbers were 06-15-27-36-37.

"I stop in the party store regularly but don't usually play Lottery games," Judycki told the Michigan Lottery. "I was talking to the clerk, and he said: 'It's your lucky day, Bruce! You should give this a try.' I told him I would take five easy picks of the Lucky For Life game."

He bought his winning ticket from Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland.

"The next day, they called me and told me to bring my ticket to the store. At first, I thought something must be wrong, but when I got there, they told me they had sold a big winner and they were pretty sure it was me. I couldn't believe what they were telling me!"

Judycki decided to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $390,000 instead of $25,000 for 20 years or life. He says he plans to pay bills and share the winning money with his family.

"I always thought when I retired, I would move somewhere warm and get a sports car. Then I became a grandfather, and everything changed, and I wouldn't want it any other way. I can't wait to enjoy this with my family," Judycki added.

