One New Mexico City Among The 'Rattiest' In America
By Ginny Reese
October 29, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said:
"As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise. Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”
Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and Albuquerque made the list. The city came in at number 49. It moved down 1 spot from last year.
According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Washington, D.C.
- San Francisco
- Baltimore (+2)
- Philadelphia
- Detroit (-2)
- Denver
- Cleveland, Oh. (+1)
- Seattle (+1)
- Minneapolis (-2)
- Boston
- Indianapolis (+1)
- Atlanta (-1)
- Pittsburgh (+2)
- San Diego (+2)
- Houston (-1)
- Cincinnati (+3)
- Dallas (-4)
- Hartford, Conn. (+6)
- Milwaukee (+2)
- Miami (-3)
- Portland, Or. (-1)
- Kansas City (+5)
- Columbus, Oh. (+2)
- Norfolk, Va. (-2)
- Richmond, Va. (+5)
- Sacramento (+7)
- St. Louis (+7)
- Albany, New York (+7)
- Grand Rapids (-3)
- New Orleans (-12)
- Flint, Mich. (+8)
- Raleigh, N.C. (-9)
- Nashville (-2)
- Champaign, Ill. (+2)
- Portland, Me. (+26)
- Burlington, Va. (+8)
- Louisville, Ky. (+13)
- Buffalo, New York
- Charlotte (-11)
- Phoenix (-11)
- Greenville, S.C. (-9)
- Green Bay
- Syracuse (-2)
- Charleston, W.V. (+4)
- Dayton (+1)
- Albuquerque (-1)
- Tampa (-9)
Click here to check out the full study.