One New Mexico City Among The 'Rattiest' In America

By Ginny Reese

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said:

"As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise. Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and Albuquerque made the list. The city came in at number 49. It moved down 1 spot from last year.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

  1. Chicago
  2. Los Angeles
  3. New York
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco
  6. Baltimore (+2)
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Detroit (-2)
  9. Denver
  10. Cleveland, Oh. (+1)
  11. Seattle (+1)
  12. Minneapolis (-2)
  13. Boston
  14. Indianapolis (+1)
  15. Atlanta (-1)
  16. Pittsburgh (+2)
  17. San Diego (+2)
  18. Houston (-1)
  19. Cincinnati (+3)
  20. Dallas (-4)
  21. Hartford, Conn. (+6)
  22. Milwaukee (+2)
  23. Miami (-3)
  24. Portland, Or. (-1)
  25. Kansas City (+5)
  26. Columbus, Oh. (+2)
  27. Norfolk, Va. (-2)
  28. Richmond, Va. (+5)
  29. Sacramento (+7)
  30. St. Louis (+7)
  31. Albany, New York (+7)
  32. Grand Rapids (-3)
  33. New Orleans (-12)
  34. Flint, Mich. (+8)
  35. Raleigh, N.C. (-9)
  36. Nashville (-2)
  37. Champaign, Ill. (+2)
  38. Portland, Me. (+26)
  39. Burlington, Va. (+8)
  40. Louisville, Ky. (+13)
  41. Buffalo, New York
  42. Charlotte (-11)
  43. Phoenix (-11)
  44. Greenville, S.C. (-9)
  45. Green Bay
  46. Syracuse (-2)
  47. Charleston, W.V. (+4)
  48. Dayton (+1)
  49. Albuquerque (-1)
  50. Tampa (-9)

Click here to check out the full study.

