One New Mexico City Among The 'Rattiest' In America

Bigger cities are the perfect homes for rodents. Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist said:

"As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise. Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and Albuquerque made the list. The city came in at number 49. It moved down 1 spot from last year.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Baltimore (+2) Philadelphia Detroit (-2) Denver Cleveland, Oh. (+1) Seattle (+1) Minneapolis (-2) Boston Indianapolis (+1) Atlanta (-1) Pittsburgh (+2) San Diego (+2) Houston (-1) Cincinnati (+3) Dallas (-4) Hartford, Conn. (+6) Milwaukee (+2) Miami (-3) Portland, Or. (-1) Kansas City (+5) Columbus, Oh. (+2) Norfolk, Va. (-2) Richmond, Va. (+5) Sacramento (+7) St. Louis (+7) Albany, New York (+7) Grand Rapids (-3) New Orleans (-12) Flint, Mich. (+8) Raleigh, N.C. (-9) Nashville (-2) Champaign, Ill. (+2) Portland, Me. (+26) Burlington, Va. (+8) Louisville, Ky. (+13) Buffalo, New York Charlotte (-11) Phoenix (-11) Greenville, S.C. (-9) Green Bay Syracuse (-2) Charleston, W.V. (+4) Dayton (+1) Albuquerque (-1) Tampa (-9)

Click here to check out the full study.