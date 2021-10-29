Pharrell Reveals Big Plans To 'Help' Hometown After 'Toxic Energy' Comments

Pharrell Williams said he's not leaving his hometown, rather "actually leaning in" amid recent criticism of local Virginia Beach government officials and the cancellation of his popular local festival.

Prior to hosting a forum on diversity and inclusion in business at Norfolk State University on Thursday (October 28) night, Williams conducted an interview with PilotOnline.com and confirmed that he's still focused on giving back to his hometown, despite his decision to once again cancel the Something in the Water festival in 2022, as well as recent comments claiming Virginia Beach leadership had a "toxic energy."

“I’m not leaving the 757, I’m actually leaning in,” Williams said. “I just want to give; I want to help.”

Williams said he planned the "Elephant in the Room" forum in response to the city's handling over the death of his cousin, Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot by a police officer at Oceanfront on March.

The legendary producer and singer called on called on city officials to "talk about your issues, talk about your struggles so we can get past them," WAVY.com reported.

“That was a toxic situation that was hurtful to my family,” Williams said via PilotOnline.com. “If you’re cool with it going down like that, then you’ve got to do some soul searching.”

Earlier this month, the Virginia Beach native said he wouldn't bringing back his 'Something in the Water' festival due to his hometown being run by a "toxic energy."

WAVY.com reported Williams wrote a letter to Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney on October 7 noting the festival was successful in easing racial tension, unifying the region and bringing positive economic development opportunities to the city, but believes the energy hasn't been reciprocated when he's attempted to propose solutions.

“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote.

Other residents and community leaders have also demanded answers in relation to Lynch's death.

Police claim Lynch puled out a weapon before he was shot, which his relatives have disputed, while also confirming he was legally allowed to carry a gun.

The officer involved in the shooting did not have his body camera turned on at the time of the incident.

“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by — and with toxic energy,” Williams said in the October 5 letter. “The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, [Donovon] Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2.”

Williams' letter was in response to Duhaney's letter addressing him on September 26 claiming he felt "immense disappointment" after the global superstar decided not to bring the popular festival back in 2022.

Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to COVID-19, after the 2019 event resulted in an economic impact of more than $24 million.