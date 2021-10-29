Pizza Sauce Helps Florida Cops Arrest Suspected Car Burglar

By Zuri Anderson

October 29, 2021

A messy situation helped Florida authorities bust a crime spree in Volusia County, WKMG says.

Thanks to a smear of sauce and a pizza box, sheriff's deputies were able to take 38-year-old Dewey Smith into custody Wednesday (October 27). He's accused of breaking into at least two cars on Jefferson Avenue in Deltona.

The break-ins were reported around 7:30 that morning, cops say. When searching the first car, they found what appeared to be marinara sauce on the interior of a car door. An empty pizza box was found further down the road near another car that was broken into, according to the sheriff's office.

A wallet was missing from the first car, while a 9mm handgun and an old concealed weapons permit were taken from the second car, deputies say.

Dewey Smith, 38, faces multiple charges, including burglary, after cops arrested him on October 27, 2021.
Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

An acquaintance of Smith reportedly told officials the suspect stopped by her home the night before, asking if she knew anyone who wanted to buy a gun. Smith allegedly took a box of leftover pizza from her garbage as he left, investigators claim.

Detectives said they found Smith walking on Twin Oaks Street after he used some of the stolen credit cars at three gas stations. During his arrest, the 38-year-old told deputies, "You got me red-handed," according to the sheriff's office.

Smith was charged with armed burglary of a conveyance, burglary of a conveyance, four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft, and dealing in stolen property.

