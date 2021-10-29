Pizza Sauce Helps Florida Cops Arrest Suspected Car Burglar

A messy situation helped Florida authorities bust a crime spree in Volusia County, WKMG says.

Thanks to a smear of sauce and a pizza box, sheriff's deputies were able to take 38-year-old Dewey Smith into custody Wednesday (October 27). He's accused of breaking into at least two cars on Jefferson Avenue in Deltona.

The break-ins were reported around 7:30 that morning, cops say. When searching the first car, they found what appeared to be marinara sauce on the interior of a car door. An empty pizza box was found further down the road near another car that was broken into, according to the sheriff's office.

A wallet was missing from the first car, while a 9mm handgun and an old concealed weapons permit were taken from the second car, deputies say.