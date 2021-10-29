This is so meta.

Lee Yoo-Mi, who played Ji-yeong AKA Player No. 240 in Squid Game, dressed up as a character from the popular Netflix series for Halloween. You may have guessed she dressed up as her own character, but she went for something else instead.

On Friday (October 29), the 27-year-old actress shared photos of her costume on Instagram. Rather than dressing up as Player No. 240, she put together her own version of the Red Light, Green Light Doll. Fans of the show will instantly recognize her ensemble. Those who haven't started watching yet, however, will be in for a terrifying surprise when they do.