Squid Game's Lee Yoo-Mi Dressed As Character From The Series For Halloween
By Emily Lee
October 29, 2021
This is so meta.
Lee Yoo-Mi, who played Ji-yeong AKA Player No. 240 in Squid Game, dressed up as a character from the popular Netflix series for Halloween. You may have guessed she dressed up as her own character, but she went for something else instead.
On Friday (October 29), the 27-year-old actress shared photos of her costume on Instagram. Rather than dressing up as Player No. 240, she put together her own version of the Red Light, Green Light Doll. Fans of the show will instantly recognize her ensemble. Those who haven't started watching yet, however, will be in for a terrifying surprise when they do.
Squid Game is Netflix's biggest ever series at launch with 111 million global accounts reached in its first seventeen days. The streamer also announced Squid Game is the first series to surpass 100 million in its first 28 days. For those who haven't streamed Squid Game yet, here's the official synopsis:
A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?
With Halloween right around the corner, there are sure to be many more costumes inspired by the survival thriller. Even Ed Sheeran revealed he's planning on dressing up as one of the guards from the show for Halloween this year.
Will you be dressing up as a Squid Game character?