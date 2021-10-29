This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Alabama

A Mobile restaurant has been credited for having the best Italian food in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the Best Italian Restaurant in Every State, According to Yelp," which included Joe's Pizza and Pasta as the top choice for the Yellowhammer State.

"When you crave a pizza but don't want to deal with delivery or chain restaurants, Joe's Pizza and Pasta in Mobile can make anyone smile," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote about the restaurant. "While they feature massive pizzas that can please even the pickiest of palates, they also guarantee plenty of toppings to choose from. If you don't leave stuffed, you can top your order off with some of their house pasta."

Joe's Pizza and Pasta has a 4.5-star Yelp rating with 89 total reviews.