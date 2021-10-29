This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
October 29, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
A Philadelphia restaurant has been credited for having the best Italian food in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the Best Italian Restaurant in Every State, According to Yelp," which included Catellino's as the top choice for the Keystone State.
"When you have to go grocery shopping, what better way to avoid buying everything you can get your hands on than by eating a meal before you start? At Castellino's, you can do just that," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote about the restaurant. "This grocery has an attached restaurant that offers up some of the best Italian sandwiches and baked goods in Philadelphia. When you get done eating, you can peruse the shelves and bring home some specialty items to craft the ultimate pasta dishes for your family.
Castellino's has a 5-star Yelp rating with 69 total reviews.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of "the Best Italian Restaurant in Every State, According to Yelp,":
- Alabama- Joe's Pizza and Pasta: Mobile
- Alaska- Saverio's Pizzeria: Anchorage
- Arizona- That's Amore Gelato: Scottsdale
- Arkansas- Café Amoré: Eureka Springs
- California- Sicilia Bella: San Diego
- Colorado- Grammy's Italian Goodies: Wheat Ridge
- Connecticut- Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana: New Haven
- Delaware- Frank & Louie's Italian Specialties: Rehoboth Beach
- Florida- Fratellino: Coral Gables
- Georgia- Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock: Marietta
- Hawaii- MTanpopo: Kihei
- Idaho- Cucina di Paolo: Boise
- Illinois- La Nonna: Chicago
- Indiana- Catello's Mozzarella Bar: Pendleton
- Iowa- Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza: Iowa City
- Kansas- Pizza West: Shawnee
- Kentucky- Old School NY Pizza: Louisville
- Louisiana- CIBO: New Orleans
- Maine- Piccolo: Portland
- Maryland- Joe Benny's: Baltimore
- Massachusetts- Ciao! Pizza & Pasta: Chelsea
- Michigan- Eataliana: Shelby Charter Township
- Minnesota- Mama's Pizza: Saint Paul
- Mississippi- Your Pie: Canton
- Missouri- Adriana's On The Hill: St. Louis
- Montana- Ox Pasture: Red Lodge
- Nebraska- Mangia Italiana: Omaha
- Nevada- Smiling with Hope: Reno
- New Hampshire- Tilton House of Pizza: Tilton
- New Jersey- Pasta Volo: Asbury Park
- New Mexico- Joe's Pasta House: Rio Rancho
- New York- Panzerotti Bites: Brooklyn
- North Carolina- Jerusalem Market: Greensboro
- North Dakota- Fireflour Pizza + Coffee Bar: Bismarck
- Ohio- The Brick Oven Bistro: Sandusky
- Oklahoma- Vito's Ristorante: Oklahoma City
- Oregon- Gumba: Portland
- Pennsylvania- Castellino's: Philadelphia
- Rhode Island- Enoteca Umberto: Providence
- South Carolina- The Pickled Palate: Mount Pleasant
- South Dakota- R Wine Bar: Sioux Falls
- Tennessee- Campione's Taste of Chicago: Gallatin
- Texas- Tony's Italian Delicatessan: Montgomery
- Utah- Centro Woodfired Pizzeria: Cedar City
- Vermont- Pizzeria Verità: Burlington
- Virginia- Carmella's: Richmond
- Washington- Sansonina Ristorante Italiano: Renton
- West Virginia- Muriale's Italian Kitchen: Fairmont
- Wisconsin- Glorioso's Italian Market: Milwaukee
- Wyoming- Bella's Bistro: Saratoga