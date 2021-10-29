This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Philadelphia restaurant has been credited for having the best Italian food in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the Best Italian Restaurant in Every State, According to Yelp," which included Catellino's as the top choice for the Keystone State.

"When you have to go grocery shopping, what better way to avoid buying everything you can get your hands on than by eating a meal before you start? At Castellino's, you can do just that," Eat This, Not That's Erich Barganier wrote about the restaurant. "This grocery has an attached restaurant that offers up some of the best Italian sandwiches and baked goods in Philadelphia. When you get done eating, you can peruse the shelves and bring home some specialty items to craft the ultimate pasta dishes for your family.

Castellino's has a 5-star Yelp rating with 69 total reviews.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of "the Best Italian Restaurant in Every State, According to Yelp,":

  1. Alabama- Joe's Pizza and Pasta: Mobile
  2. Alaska- Saverio's Pizzeria: Anchorage
  3. Arizona- That's Amore Gelato: Scottsdale
  4. Arkansas- Café Amoré: Eureka Springs
  5. California- Sicilia Bella: San Diego
  6. Colorado- Grammy's Italian Goodies: Wheat Ridge
  7. Connecticut- Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana: New Haven
  8. Delaware- Frank & Louie's Italian Specialties: Rehoboth Beach
  9. Florida- Fratellino: Coral Gables
  10. Georgia- Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock: Marietta
  11. Hawaii- MTanpopo: Kihei
  12. Idaho- Cucina di Paolo: Boise
  13. Illinois- La Nonna: Chicago
  14. Indiana- Catello's Mozzarella Bar: Pendleton
  15. Iowa- Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza: Iowa City
  16. Kansas- Pizza West: Shawnee
  17. Kentucky- Old School NY Pizza: Louisville
  18. Louisiana- CIBO: New Orleans
  19. Maine- Piccolo: Portland
  20. Maryland- Joe Benny's: Baltimore
  21. Massachusetts- Ciao! Pizza & Pasta: Chelsea
  22. Michigan- Eataliana: Shelby Charter Township
  23. Minnesota- Mama's Pizza: Saint Paul
  24. Mississippi- Your Pie: Canton
  25. Missouri- Adriana's On The Hill: St. Louis
  26. Montana- Ox Pasture: Red Lodge
  27. Nebraska- Mangia Italiana: Omaha
  28. Nevada- Smiling with Hope: Reno
  29. New Hampshire- Tilton House of Pizza: Tilton
  30. New Jersey- Pasta Volo: Asbury Park
  31. New Mexico- Joe's Pasta House: Rio Rancho
  32. New York- Panzerotti Bites: Brooklyn
  33. North Carolina- Jerusalem Market: Greensboro
  34. North Dakota- Fireflour Pizza + Coffee Bar: Bismarck
  35. Ohio- The Brick Oven Bistro: Sandusky
  36. Oklahoma- Vito's Ristorante: Oklahoma City
  37. Oregon- Gumba: Portland
  38. Pennsylvania- Castellino's: Philadelphia
  39. Rhode Island- Enoteca Umberto: Providence
  40. South Carolina- The Pickled Palate: Mount Pleasant
  41. South Dakota- R Wine Bar: Sioux Falls
  42. Tennessee- Campione's Taste of Chicago: Gallatin
  43. Texas- Tony's Italian Delicatessan: Montgomery
  44. Utah- Centro Woodfired Pizzeria: Cedar City
  45. Vermont- Pizzeria Verità: Burlington
  46. Virginia- Carmella's: Richmond
  47. Washington- Sansonina Ristorante Italiano: Renton
  48. West Virginia- Muriale's Italian Kitchen: Fairmont
  49. Wisconsin- Glorioso's Italian Market: Milwaukee
  50. Wyoming- Bella's Bistro: Saratoga
