This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Pennsylvania

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of "the Best Italian Restaurant in Every State, According to Yelp,":

Alabama- Joe's Pizza and Pasta: Mobile Alaska- Saverio's Pizzeria: Anchorage Arizona- That's Amore Gelato: Scottsdale Arkansas- Café Amoré: Eureka Springs California- Sicilia Bella: San Diego Colorado- Grammy's Italian Goodies: Wheat Ridge Connecticut- Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana: New Haven Delaware- Frank & Louie's Italian Specialties: Rehoboth Beach Florida- Fratellino: Coral Gables Georgia- Hoboken Cafe on Whitlock: Marietta Hawaii- MTanpopo: Kihei Idaho- Cucina di Paolo: Boise Illinois- La Nonna: Chicago Indiana- Catello's Mozzarella Bar: Pendleton Iowa- Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza: Iowa City Kansas- Pizza West: Shawnee Kentucky- Old School NY Pizza: Louisville Louisiana- CIBO: New Orleans Maine- Piccolo: Portland Maryland- Joe Benny's: Baltimore Massachusetts- Ciao! Pizza & Pasta: Chelsea Michigan- Eataliana: Shelby Charter Township Minnesota- Mama's Pizza: Saint Paul Mississippi- Your Pie: Canton Missouri- Adriana's On The Hill: St. Louis Montana- Ox Pasture: Red Lodge Nebraska- Mangia Italiana: Omaha Nevada- Smiling with Hope: Reno New Hampshire- Tilton House of Pizza: Tilton New Jersey- Pasta Volo: Asbury Park New Mexico- Joe's Pasta House: Rio Rancho New York- Panzerotti Bites: Brooklyn North Carolina- Jerusalem Market: Greensboro North Dakota- Fireflour Pizza + Coffee Bar: Bismarck Ohio- The Brick Oven Bistro: Sandusky Oklahoma- Vito's Ristorante: Oklahoma City Oregon- Gumba: Portland Pennsylvania- Castellino's: Philadelphia Rhode Island- Enoteca Umberto: Providence South Carolina- The Pickled Palate: Mount Pleasant South Dakota- R Wine Bar: Sioux Falls Tennessee- Campione's Taste of Chicago: Gallatin Texas- Tony's Italian Delicatessan: Montgomery Utah- Centro Woodfired Pizzeria: Cedar City Vermont- Pizzeria Verità: Burlington Virginia- Carmella's: Richmond Washington- Sansonina Ristorante Italiano: Renton West Virginia- Muriale's Italian Kitchen: Fairmont Wisconsin- Glorioso's Italian Market: Milwaukee Wyoming- Bella's Bistro: Saratoga