Two Texas Cities Among The 'Rattiest' In America

"As people resume normal activities, food availability will rise. Rodents are experts at sniffing out food and shelter, and they’re resilient in their ways to obtain both. After a year of depleted resources, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents, and once they’ve settled in, they’re capable of reproducing rapidly and in large quantities.”

Orkin recently released a list of America's rattiest cities and two Texas made the list. Houston was number 18 and Dallas came in at number 20 on the list.

According to Orkin, here are the top 50 rattiest cities in America:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Baltimore (+2) Philadelphia Detroit (-2) Denver Cleveland, Oh. (+1) Seattle (+1) Minneapolis (-2) Boston Indianapolis (+1) Atlanta (-1) Pittsburgh (+2) San Diego (+2) Houston (-1) Cincinnati (+3) Dallas (-4) Hartford, Conn. (+6) Milwaukee (+2) Miami (-3) Portland, Or. (-1) Kansas City (+5) Columbus, Oh. (+2) Norfolk, Va. (-2) Richmond, Va. (+5) Sacramento (+7) St. Louis (+7) Albany, New York (+7) Grand Rapids (-3) New Orleans (-12) Flint, Mich. (+8) Raleigh, N.C. (-9) Nashville (-2) Champaign, Ill. (+2) Portland, Me. (+26) Burlington, Va. (+8) Louisville, Ky. (+13) Buffalo, New York Charlotte (-11) Phoenix (-11) Greenville, S.C. (-9) Green Bay Syracuse (-2) Charleston, W.V. (+4) Dayton (+1) Albuquerque (-1) Tampa (-9)

