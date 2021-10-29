Watch Cardi B Get Into The Halloween Spirit By Facing Her Biggest Fear

You can always count on Cardi B to be a good sport.

On the latest episode of her Facebook series, Cardi Tries, the rapper, 29, takes a stab at one of her biggest fears for the Halloween-themed installment. “Well, since we're doing Halloween, everybody talking about facing your fears. People think that facing your fears means 'oh ghosts and haunted houses!' I’m not afraid of that. I’m afraid of heights and oceans," the pregnant star admits in the 13-minute episode, which also features We Said What We Said podcast hosts Rickey Thompson, 25, and Denzel Dion, 23.

Bardi tackles the former fear when she and her co-hosts partake in some virtual reality scenarios via Oculus VR headsets. "Even sometimes when I be trying to climb the [stripper] pole, I be like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm too high!' And that's crazy because I wasn't like that before," she reminisces, adding, "I feel like getting money makes you sensitive."

In a silver jumpsuit, Cardi joins the influencers in a spooky warehouse, where she and Thompson take the lead into a virtual world with a "tall a** building," as per the rapper. While she doesn't like the idea of walking a wooden plank that lifts her off the side of the building, the chart-topper does what she has to do, before being lifted 30 feet into the air with Dion by her side. "That wasn't so bad. That was kind of fun," she remarks, before the pair see a 100-foot crane, elevating the experience even more.

In previous episodes of Cardi Tries, the rapper has helped same-sex couples tie the knot, try her hand at rhythmic gymnastics and has even had some intimate time with animals in a zoo. Scroll on below to see how Bardi does in the challenge or watch it with your friends and family via the FB Watch Together feature via Messenger.