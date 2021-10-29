Yung Miami Clarifies The Real Reason Behind 'Rap Freaks' Name Drops

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Yung Miami set the Internet on fire after she dropped her solo single "Rap Freaks" on Friday.

The City Girls star named dropped several of Hip Hop's hottest stars in her steamy new single, including her rumored beau Diddy, as well as Future, Da Baby, Lil Baby and 50 Cent. Not to be confused for a diss record, Miami -- also known by her real name, Caresha -- says that the song his more of a shout out than a diss. She told Billboard:

"The song is showing love to all the rappers right now, it's nothing personal. I [named] a bunch of the guys who are on top, that's hot, that's poppin'. Nothing is personal, nothing is literal, I'm just having fun. I've been thinking long and hard on it. I hope everyone just takes it as a song. I feel like I'm not being disrespectful to nobody or dissing nobody. It's just a fun song I wanted to do and recreate what some of the legends did before me. I'm just being an artist."

The polarizing record even named dropped some of rap's leading ladies, like Megan Thee Stallion. The Hot Girl herself went to Instagram to share her hilarious reaction to Caresha's song. With uncontrollable laughter, Megan joked:

“This b**** Miami said I’m gon’ put his ass to sleep, buenas noches,Why would she say that!? This bitch Miami rhymed ‘roaches’ with ‘buenas noches.’ This girl’s really funny.”

Miami also revealed that she was inspired by a legacy of rappers like Trina, Lil Kim, Biggie Smalls and Nicki Minaj when it came to writing the racy record, sharing:

"I just felt like it was going to be a moment in hip-hop, so it was something that I went into the studio wanting to do."

To celebrate "Rap Freaks" reaching number 8 on the music charts, the Miami bred rapper announced to her 4.7 million followers that she has a huge surprise coming.

"Rap freaks is number 8 on all Genres on Apple Music! Let’s get it to number#1I got a big surprise @ 3pm!!!!!!! I will be going live tonight after my performance. I want to see everybody hit list don’t forget to tag me!"

Check out the official video for "Rap Freaks" below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices