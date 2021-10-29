Yung Miami Clarifies The Real Reason Behind 'Rap Freaks' Name Drops

Miami also revealed that she was inspired by a legacy of rappers like Trina, Lil Kim, Biggie Smalls and Nicki Minaj when it came to writing the racy record, sharing:

"I just felt like it was going to be a moment in hip-hop, so it was something that I went into the studio wanting to do."

To celebrate "Rap Freaks" reaching number 8 on the music charts, the Miami bred rapper announced to her 4.7 million followers that she has a huge surprise coming.

"Rap freaks is number 8 on all Genres on Apple Music! Let’s get it to number#1I got a big surprise @ 3pm!!!!!!! I will be going live tonight after my performance. I want to see everybody hit list don’t forget to tag me!"