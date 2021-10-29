Yung Miami Clarifies The Real Reason Behind 'Rap Freaks' Name Drops
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 29, 2021
Yung Miami set the Internet on fire after she dropped her solo single "Rap Freaks" on Friday.
The City Girls star named dropped several of Hip Hop's hottest stars in her steamy new single, including her rumored beau Diddy, as well as Future, Da Baby, Lil Baby and 50 Cent. Not to be confused for a diss record, Miami -- also known by her real name, Caresha -- says that the song his more of a shout out than a diss. She told Billboard:
"The song is showing love to all the rappers right now, it's nothing personal. I [named] a bunch of the guys who are on top, that's hot, that's poppin'. Nothing is personal, nothing is literal, I'm just having fun. I've been thinking long and hard on it. I hope everyone just takes it as a song. I feel like I'm not being disrespectful to nobody or dissing nobody. It's just a fun song I wanted to do and recreate what some of the legends did before me. I'm just being an artist."
The polarizing record even named dropped some of rap's leading ladies, like Megan Thee Stallion. The Hot Girl herself went to Instagram to share her hilarious reaction to Caresha's song. With uncontrollable laughter, Megan joked:
“This b**** Miami said I’m gon’ put his ass to sleep, buenas noches,Why would she say that!? This bitch Miami rhymed ‘roaches’ with ‘buenas noches.’ This girl’s really funny.”
.@theestallion reacts to @YungMiami305 rhyming “roaches” with “buenas noches” on Instagram live 😭 #RapFreaks pic.twitter.com/Jl7dSBAYLy— Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) October 29, 2021
Miami also revealed that she was inspired by a legacy of rappers like Trina, Lil Kim, Biggie Smalls and Nicki Minaj when it came to writing the racy record, sharing:
"I just felt like it was going to be a moment in hip-hop, so it was something that I went into the studio wanting to do."
To celebrate "Rap Freaks" reaching number 8 on the music charts, the Miami bred rapper announced to her 4.7 million followers that she has a huge surprise coming.
"Rap freaks is number 8 on all Genres on Apple Music! Let’s get it to number#1I got a big surprise @ 3pm!!!!!!! I will be going live tonight after my performance. I want to see everybody hit list don’t forget to tag me!"
Check out the official video for "Rap Freaks" below.