Yvonne Orji Addresses AKA Controversy, Talks Meeting The Real Molly Carter
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 29, 2021
Yvonne Orji is going to miss playing Molly Carter.
The Insecure star stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Friday and dished on series finale of the hit HBO show and much more. Just weeks after Issa Rae revealed that Orji's character Molly Carter is based on Rae's real life best friend, Yvonne opened up about meeting the real Molly for the first time, sharing:
"I didn't consult with her [through the seasons], but I did meet her. The first time we met, Issa was like 'This is who Molly is based off of'. So it was like we had the same mannerisms in one moment. Then we started dancing like 'I am you and she is me.' And then we just became friends over the seasons. She's great. She's the life of the party for sure."
After the season five premiere of Insecure on Sunday, Amanda Seales' character Tiffany DuBois caused a frenzy for wearing Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) apparel throughout the episode. Fans flooded social media, pressing Issa, Amanda and more of the show's stars for allowing Seales' character to rock the sacred letters of the African American, Sorority.
Yvonne, whose character Molly is also an AKA on the show, addressed the controversy, saying:
"It's wasn't [a controversy]. I'm not an AKA, I can't speak to it. But it was established that both Molly and Tiffany were AKAs in season one cause we had that party at the house. So I don't know where that controversy came from, I didn't pledge nobody's [sorority]. I can understand, obviously I have trademarks and whatnot. But what I think we have done in the show is to represent a lot of Black institutions and a lot of Black things, especially in South LA, in a positive light. We tried our best to do that."
See what else the star had to say in the full video above. Catch Yvonne, Issa and the rest of the game in season five of Insecure, premiering every Sunday at 10:30 EST on HBO