Brett Young Is Still Figuring Out His Halloween Costume, But Has One Idea

Brett Young is still trying to figure out what this year's Halloween costume will look like. With two kids eager to trick-or-treat, Young told CMT that his wife is in charge of everyone's costumes, but that they'll try to be coordinated.

"I'm at her mercy," Young said. "I'll wear whatever she say. It's probably another onesie for me, if I'm guessing."

Young shares two daughters with his wife, Taylor Millis. Their oldest, Presley, is two, and they welcomed their younger daughter, Rowan, in July. Last year, the family went all-out for Halloween with two different costumes. They started off dressed as Popeye, Olive Oil, and Sweet Pea, then the couple dressed Presley up as a ringmaster while Young went out as an elephant, and Millis went out as a leopard.

Fans of Young have high expectations for his family's Halloween costumes this year, but they'll just have to wait until October 31 for some photos.

In the meantime, Young has been focusing on the holiday cheer with his new Christmas album, Brett Young & Friends Sing The Christmas Classics. Ahead of his Christmas album, Young also released an eight-song collection on June 4, Weekends Look A Little Different These Days. The record was inspired by how his life changed since having his first daughter, Presley, and how his time is now centered around being a parent rather than going out to have fun with his friends.

"I knew it was something that it wasn't going to be hard for, not only existing parents to relate to, but aspiring parents and people that are wondering what it's going to be like when they finally enter parenthood," Young said of the collection. "And so it felt like another one that was really honest for me. But, also I think a lot of people need to hear. This is what it looks like for everybody."

