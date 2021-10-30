Lee Brice Keeps The Guitar Solos Coming At The iHeartCountry Festival
By Ariel King
October 31, 2021
Lee Brice performed at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30 just shortly after joining Carly Pearce on stage for a duet of their song "I Hope You Are Happy Now." Brice started off his own set with "More Beer," his smile unable to be contained as he tried his best not to joyfully laugh while he sang the song's lyrics.
Brice proved his skills on the guitar ahead of his song "H2L," members of the audience wrapping their arms around one another to dance throughout his set. With a drum solo ahead of his single, "Soul," Brice smiled and waved at members of the audience. Like many of the other performers of the night, Brice shared his pleasure at being able to return to the stage after the past year-and-a-half.
We don't deserve but we love ❤️ that @leebrice is pouring his heart out on the #iHeartCountry stage! 🥺— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) October 31, 2021
Don't miss out, watch with @livexlive: https://t.co/7LWNXS1XeR pic.twitter.com/rWxPgovf5N
Prior to playing "Memory," Brice thanked the crowd for all of their continued support. A grooving, blues-infused guitar solo then led into "Rumor," Brice having the crowd swinging and swaying throughout his performance. Audience members shared kisses and Brice belting out long notes and crooning, "Yeah, there is a rumor going 'round about me and you." With several distinct guitar solos flowing through the track, "Rumors" saw everyone moving and grooving, Brice proving that country and blues are a match made in heaven.
Where are our @ClemsonUniv fans at?! Check out @leebrice's guitar strap! 🐯🎸— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) October 31, 2021
Watch him shreddd at our #iHeartCountry Fest RIGHT NOW on @livexlive: https://t.co/MaEOvodHr5… pic.twitter.com/vZv2BzJy6p
Brice wrapped up his set with "One Of Them Girls," the country crooner thanking Pearce once again for having him out on stage for their duet. Clips from the song's music video sat atop the screen behind Brice as the crowd sang along and took out their phones to record the moment. Yet another guitar solo joined Brice during the track as he began bouncing around with the audience. The end of his set saw him throwing his guitar pick into the crowd and lifting up his hat to say goodbye.
One thing that's NOT 'Hard to Love'? This @leebrice performance on #iHeartCountry ❤️— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 31, 2021
Watch now on @livexlive! https://t.co/KbHhPQnNse pic.twitter.com/t4q6COnjLq
As he's been on tour, Brice has shared how he intends to keep up with having family time. The country crooner joined Cody Alan to talk about how it's important for him to enjoy time with family while on the road. "We really try to keep [taking the kids out on the road] where it's a special thing," Brice said. "They think it's a big deal to come out on the bus, and we want to keep it that way."
Brice said earlier this year of his duet with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now," that he finds the song difficult to sing live due to all of its different parts. Yet the difficulty was not noticeable when he and Pearce sang the duet at this year's ACM Awards.
Let's do this right: pour yourself 'More Beer' and turn on #iHeartCountry to catch @leebrice performing NOW! 🍻 https://t.co/KbHhPQFoQO pic.twitter.com/Ll9Th4EWOv— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 31, 2021
It's no 'Rumor' –– @leebrice is melting all the hearts right now on that #iHeartCountry stage 🥰🥰🥰— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 31, 2021
Don't miss it on @livexlive: https://t.co/KbHhPQFoQO pic.twitter.com/ZCji0gwjLF