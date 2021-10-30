Lee Brice Keeps The Guitar Solos Coming At The iHeartCountry Festival

Lee Brice performed at the iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30 just shortly after joining Carly Pearce on stage for a duet of their song "I Hope You Are Happy Now." Brice started off his own set with "More Beer," his smile unable to be contained as he tried his best not to joyfully laugh while he sang the song's lyrics.

Brice proved his skills on the guitar ahead of his song "H2L," members of the audience wrapping their arms around one another to dance throughout his set. With a drum solo ahead of his single, "Soul," Brice smiled and waved at members of the audience. Like many of the other performers of the night, Brice shared his pleasure at being able to return to the stage after the past year-and-a-half.