Video Shows Moment Family's Car Tumbled Backward On Drawbridge

The couple and their child were transported to a Gasthuisberg hospital and treated for injuries, which Commissioner Marc Vranckx confirmed were not suspected to be severe.

Carolien Peelaerts of Flemish Waterway confirmed to a local radio station that the accident is under investigation as local authorities attempt to determine what caused the bridge to raise without warning.

Nationally, a drawbridge accident claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl in Toledo, Ohio last month.

The accident took place on Craig Memorial Bridge on September 11 at 10:00 a.m., according to FOX 19.

Kyla Brown, 8, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle she was riding in the back passenger seat of driven by a 37-year-old woman smashed through the dropping gates as the bridge was raised and crashed into the side of the bridge, according to Toledo Police.