Video Shows Moment Family's Car Tumbled Backward On Drawbridge
By Jason Hall
October 30, 2021
A video shared online this week shows a frightening moment in which a family's car toppled backward on a drawbridge in Belgium.
The incident was shared by Brussels broadcaster VRT, which confirmed two parents and their 1-year-old child were inside the red vehicle when the span of the drawbridge began to rise into the air without warning as a ship passed through, causing the vehicle to slide backward down the road, the Daily Mail reports.
The vehicle then crashed and flipped over, landing on its roof on a closed barrier, trapping the family inside before first responders were able to evacuate all three individuals.
Er zijn nieuwe beelden opgedoken van het ongeval op de brug aan de Vaart in @stadleuven. Een getuige van het voorval kon nog net vastleggen hoe de auto van de brug schoof, en op zijn dak terecht kwam #robnieuws #robtv pic.twitter.com/svhA4fgmcH— ROBtv (@rob_televisie) October 28, 2021
The couple and their child were transported to a Gasthuisberg hospital and treated for injuries, which Commissioner Marc Vranckx confirmed were not suspected to be severe.
Carolien Peelaerts of Flemish Waterway confirmed to a local radio station that the accident is under investigation as local authorities attempt to determine what caused the bridge to raise without warning.
Nationally, a drawbridge accident claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl in Toledo, Ohio last month.
The accident took place on Craig Memorial Bridge on September 11 at 10:00 a.m., according to FOX 19.
Kyla Brown, 8, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle she was riding in the back passenger seat of driven by a 37-year-old woman smashed through the dropping gates as the bridge was raised and crashed into the side of the bridge, according to Toledo Police.