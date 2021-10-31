1 Dead, 13 Captured Swimming Across U.S.-Mexico Border

One person has died and 13 others were captured after a large group attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border by swimming around a barrier in San Diego, according to government officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement obtained by ABC News on Sunday (October 31) confirming around 70 individuals attempted to swim through the Pacific Ocean from Tijuana into the U.S. late Friday (October 29) evening.

The agency was notified of the situation at Border Field State Park just after 11:30 p.m. and located an unresponsibe woman believed to be part of the group upon arrival at the scene.

First responders attempted CPR, but the woman -- who was not immediately identfied -- was pronounced dead at the scene at around 12:30 a.m. local time.

In total, 36 adult mexican nationals were taken into custody at the border, including the 13 who were also pulled out of the Pacific Ocean after attempting to swim across the border.

Multiple agencies -- including the San Diego Fire Department and California State Parks -- are continuing to search the area for any other individuals that may have attempted to cross the border illegally.

There were no reported injuries to responding officials at the scene, ABC News reports.