Boston Dynamics' Robot Dogs Recreate Classic Rolling Stones Video

By Ryan Shepard

October 31, 2021

The Rolling Stones
Photo: Getty Images

Mick Jagger isn't the only who knows his way around the dance floor. Recently, Boston Dynamics programmed one of its robot dogs to mimic Mick Jagger's moves from the classic "Spot Me Up" video. From there, the popular innovation lab recorded a video of the robot dog dancing to the timeless tune and placed it beside Jagger's video from 1981. Needless to say, fans were amazed and taken aback by the the robot's ability to move around to the beat. Thus far, the YouTube video has racked up more than one million views in 48 hours.

"The movements are so delicate and smooth. I remember when robots could barely walk around. The improvement is palpable," one viewer commented.

"One day I'm going to stop being surprised at how incredible their movement is. Today is not that day," another viewer wrote.

Shortly after the video was posted, The Rolling Stones took to Twitter to thank Boston Dynamics for their tribute.

"Thank you to the Boston Dynamics team for making this happen," the band tweeted.

The Rolling Stones worked with Boston Dynamics for this project as a way to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic album, Tattoo You. Released in 1981, the album topped the charts and was named one of the 50 greatest albums of the 1980s by Rolling Stone. Not to be forgotten, the album was also nominated for "Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal" at the Grammys in 1982. Forty years later, the band has re-released the project with a number of previously unreleased tracks and a performance at Wembley Stadium in London.

