Mick Jagger isn't the only who knows his way around the dance floor. Recently, Boston Dynamics programmed one of its robot dogs to mimic Mick Jagger's moves from the classic "Spot Me Up" video. From there, the popular innovation lab recorded a video of the robot dog dancing to the timeless tune and placed it beside Jagger's video from 1981. Needless to say, fans were amazed and taken aback by the the robot's ability to move around to the beat. Thus far, the YouTube video has racked up more than one million views in 48 hours.

"The movements are so delicate and smooth. I remember when robots could barely walk around. The improvement is palpable," one viewer commented.

"One day I'm going to stop being surprised at how incredible their movement is. Today is not that day," another viewer wrote.