10 Artists Rooting For The Atlanta Braves During The 2021 World Series

By Kelly Fisher

November 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves are going head-to-head against the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, and the Georgia team has tons of celebrities backing them up.

Some of the biggest names in the music industry — from rappers to country singers, and everything in between — have been showing their support for the Atlanta Braves, including those showing up at Truist Park (even former president Donald Trump was among the celebrities to attend a game in support of the Braves).

Ludacris recently shared a message hyping the Braves, set to his song “Rollout (My Business)”:

“…It’s our time again. Now, I know what some of you are thinking: ‘Isn’t Atlanta heartbreak city? Isn’t this the place that comes up short?’ Let me tell you something about my city: It’s a place you can’t keep down. And the people? Southern hospitality (is) a real thing. But southern toughness is a real thing, too. And if there’s one thing we do in the A, it’s respond. Now, the Braves got something to say. It’s been a minute since we’ve been on top. I know. But Atlanta’s back, baby… We back, baby!”

These are some of the biggest artists supporting the Atlanta Braves:

Ludacris

Zac Brown, Zac Brown Band

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices