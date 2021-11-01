10 Artists Rooting For The Atlanta Braves During The 2021 World Series

The Atlanta Braves are going head-to-head against the Houston Astros in the 2021 World Series, and the Georgia team has tons of celebrities backing them up.

Some of the biggest names in the music industry — from rappers to country singers, and everything in between — have been showing their support for the Atlanta Braves, including those showing up at Truist Park (even former president Donald Trump was among the celebrities to attend a game in support of the Braves).

Ludacris recently shared a message hyping the Braves, set to his song “Rollout (My Business)”:

“…It’s our time again. Now, I know what some of you are thinking: ‘Isn’t Atlanta heartbreak city? Isn’t this the place that comes up short?’ Let me tell you something about my city: It’s a place you can’t keep down. And the people? Southern hospitality (is) a real thing. But southern toughness is a real thing, too. And if there’s one thing we do in the A, it’s respond. Now, the Braves got something to say. It’s been a minute since we’ve been on top. I know. But Atlanta’s back, baby… We back, baby!”

These are some of the biggest artists supporting the Atlanta Braves: