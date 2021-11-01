Bryan Adams Forced To Exit Rock Hall Tribute After COVID-19 Diagnosis

By Hayden Brooks

November 1, 2021

Bryan Adams had to miss out on the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday (October 30) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adams, who was scheduled to join H.E.R. and perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of inductee Tina Turner, ended up testing positive, despite being "fully vaccinated and [having] no symptoms at all," as per his rep's statement to Billboard. While Keith Urban took his place in the performance of the track that Adams originally filled on the 1985 duet with Turner, Mickey Guyton delivered a cover of “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Christina Aguilera offered up “Nutbush City Limits.”

Afterward, Adams took to Instagram to share a selfie and an explanation for the last-minute exit. “Happy Halloween and thanks for all the well wishes. Please don’t worry, yes I had the Covid and thankfully had no symptoms,” he explained. “Bunny my daughter had it too, with bit of a sore throat for night. But we’re good, and it has to be said: #sohappyithurts”

Turner wasn’t there to accept her honors, but she did submit a short video from her current residence in Sweden after she was bestowed the honor from Angela Bassett, who received an Academy Award nomination for portraying the superstar in the 1993 blockbuster, What’s Love Got to Do With It. This marks her second induction into the Rock Hall. She entered in 1991 with ex-husband Ike Turner. HBO will air the Rock Hall inductions on November 20.

