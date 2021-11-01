Keith Urban Calls H.E.R. 'Real Deal' After Rock Hall Induction Performance

Keith Urban teamed up with H.E.R. for a performance honoring the Queen of Rock n’ Roll, Tina Turner — and she’s “the real deal.”

Urban and H.E.R. performed “It’s Only Love” at the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland on Saturday (October 30). It was a tribute to Turner, who was inducted in the performer category, along with Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. The Rock Hall also selected Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron as recipients of the Early Influence Award. LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads received the Musical Influence Award, and Clarence Avant was the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Urban took to social media to acknowledge the honor to perform for Turner, and said he hopes for more collaborations with H.E.R.:

“What an honor to pay tribute to THE rock and soul queen @tinaturner. And to @hermusicofficial….. thank you SO much for last night - it was magical getting to sing AND shred with you !!!! You’re the real deal. Hope we get to do more of that. Thank you to your KILLER band too !!!!! A massive congrats to all of this year’s @rockhall inductees, their inductors, the crew behind the scenes, and all of the insane performers !!”

H.E.R. also shared the experience on social media, gushing that she was “SURROUNDED BY LEGENDS” and congratulating Turner:

“SURROUNDED BY LEGENDS 😱 THANK YOU @rockhall@keithurban CONGRATULATIONS @tinaturner I feel so honored to be paying tribute to you!!!!!! Congratulations Jay Z and all the other inductees! Got to chop it up and briefly play with @davestruestories@foofighters my LIFE has been MADE 🤘🏽🔥💜”

See their posts below: