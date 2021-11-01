Florida TikTok Star Bragged About Wealth During Arrest Over Police Chase

A Florida TikTok user with millions of followers was allegedly busted for a high-speed police chase over the weekend, according to WFLA.

Reporters say 18-year-old Damaury Mikula, of Pasco, was arrested Friday (October 29) after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's dashcam caught him doing a burnout at the intersection of State Route 54 at Sunlake Boulevard. Mikula, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, ran the red light and sparked a chase. Authorities also claim the social media star "provoked" the chase.

"FHP says Mikula’s right turn signal was on and his windows were down as he glanced in the direction of an officer waiting in traffic a few cars behind," WFLA wrote.

Instead of pulling over for police, the Florida man started accelerating over 100 mph and even made "evasive actions," cops say. After they identified the driver by the Challenger's tags, officers pulled up to Mikula's home and arrested him.