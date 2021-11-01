Florida TikTok Star Bragged About Wealth During Arrest Over Police Chase
By Zuri Anderson
November 1, 2021
A Florida TikTok user with millions of followers was allegedly busted for a high-speed police chase over the weekend, according to WFLA.
Reporters say 18-year-old Damaury Mikula, of Pasco, was arrested Friday (October 29) after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's dashcam caught him doing a burnout at the intersection of State Route 54 at Sunlake Boulevard. Mikula, who was driving a Dodge Challenger, ran the red light and sparked a chase. Authorities also claim the social media star "provoked" the chase.
"FHP says Mikula’s right turn signal was on and his windows were down as he glanced in the direction of an officer waiting in traffic a few cars behind," WFLA wrote.
Instead of pulling over for police, the Florida man started accelerating over 100 mph and even made "evasive actions," cops say. After they identified the driver by the Challenger's tags, officers pulled up to Mikula's home and arrested him.
Influencer tells cops he 'can do whatever he wants' after high-speed chase https://t.co/QKIjlWjBEV pic.twitter.com/Q0dWzG3jWR— New York Post (@nypost) November 1, 2021
During the arrest, Mikula allegedly bragged about how much money he makes as authorities read him his Miranda rights. He reportedly told officers he makes $400,000 to $450,000 a year from blogging about his life online. Mikula also admitted to trying to get on the expressway to evade officers, thinking he would get away.
The Pasco teen was booked into Pasco County Jail without incident. He was charged with eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving, and racing on a highway. Mikula, who was released on bond Saturday (October 30), also had his Dodge Challenger towed away.
The influencer has over four million followers on TikTok and other accounts on YouTube and Instagram. He took to TikTok Sunday (October 31) to address the arrest:
"I’ll be taking a break, I need time to get my mind back right," Mikula wrote in the video. "Thank you guys for providing me with a platform to share my lives with millions of others, it’s just that life is hitting me to fast, I need time to get myself together, and start making decisions as a grown man and not a little boy…"